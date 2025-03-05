Decathlon’s ‘Play Your Own Way’ campaign supports inclusivity in sports

New Delhi: As the world prepares for International Women’s Day, Decathlon has launched the third edition of the “Play Your Own Way” campaign.

This year, the campaign challenges the outdated notion of the definition of an athlete.

It reminds us that a player is not defined by gender but by the courage to move, compete, stumble, rise, and continue. This campaign calls on all women to embrace their passion for sports—without rules, labels, or limitations.

The Play Your Own Way campaign champions the idea that women should not be confined to traditional norms but empowered to thrive in ways that feel right to them.

At the heart of this campaign is a film that redefines the narrative of women in sports. The film captures women engaged in diverse sports—running, swimming, yoga, and fitness—pushing their limits and confidently embracing movement.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, remarked, “In its third edition, the ‘Play Your Own’ campaign is a revolutionary movement that continues to inspire women to face every challenge in their lives and be victorious. Along with the Play Your Own Way campaign, we also have an internal initiative, #HeroesofDecathlon, where we celebrate the inspiring women of DECATHLON who lead our teams and different projects with confidence and embrace an active lifestyle. This Women’s Day, we want to celebrate the freedom to move, to challenge norms, and to experience joy and empowerment in every step we take.”

Watch the film here: