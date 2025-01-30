Decathlon promotes active lifestyle through new campaign 'Move Your Way'

New Delhi: Decathlon has launched a new campaign, 'Move Your Way.'

This initiative champions the spirit of individuality and celebrates the joy of movement, encouraging every individual to pave their own path towards movement and embrace an active lifestyle.

Today’s fitness enthusiasts are torchbearers for all generations, reshaping what it means to stay active on their own terms. Breaking free from conventional routines, they embrace a world of possibilities that merges personal passion with physical well-being. Whether it is dancing to their rhythm, or cycling through city streets, they celebrate the joy of movement that reflects their individuality. Decathlon’s 'Move Your Way' campaign exemplifies this ethos, inspiring a culture where movement is not a one-size-fits-all journey, but a deeply personal narrative—empowering everyone to discover their preferred workout for an active life.

The upbeat campaign film, available across digital mediums, spotlights various activities such as football, basketball, padel, rock climbing, cycling, surfing, and more, showcasing individuals enjoying diverse forms of fitness tailored to their preferences. With invigorating beats and encouraging words, the 21-second campaign film features people enjoying their fitness routines and motivating everyone to pursue an active lifestyle with its concluding slate - "Ready to Play.”

With sports, passion and people at the heart of Decathlon, it also launched a "teammate" DVC on Instagram recently that emphasizes on the importance of leading by example. The video features Decathlon’s employees engaging in a variety of sports, highlighting its commitment to embodying its principles and bringing them to life through its own employees who are sports aficionados.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, remarked, “The ‘Move Your Way' campaign signifies a lifestyle shift in the sports industry, to be more inclusive in leading an active lifestyle - whether it’s following trend-driven workouts or paving the way for individualized fitness paths. This campaign is a reflection of Decathlon’s commitment to bring joy into people’s lives through sports as they embrace an active lifestyle. Our teams are driven by their passion for sports and this campaign has been created by these team members to encourage everyone to make movement a part of their everyday lives. We hope this film encourages people to pick up any sports of their preference, in the best suitable way for them, and integrate it into their lifestyle by cultivating it as a routine. This campaign is rooted in the belief that movement and sports are not just New Year’s resolutions—they should be a part of our everyday rhythm.”

The campaign was conceptualised by Decathlon’s in-house marketing team, who are also sports practitioners. Decathlon is rooted in the belief that sports have the power to transform lives, uniting individuals from all walks of life. It recognises the profound impact sports have on enhancing well-being, improving physical health and enriching the overall quality of life.

