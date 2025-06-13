DDB Mudra and Meta explore AI potential through relatable everyday storytelling

New Delhi: DDB Mudra has partnered with Meta to conceptualise a campaign marking the India launch of Meta AI, the company’s new intelligent assistant integrated within platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

“Aaj kya karoge?” (What will you do today?), the campaign attempts to reposition AI from a purely functional tool to one that encourages creativity and spontaneity in daily life.

According to the agency, a key insight driving the campaign was the limited perception of AI in India—as something technical or utilitarian rather than something that could be personally engaging. The messaging was designed to counter this narrative by demonstrating how AI could support not just productivity but also curiosity, connection and discovery.

The creative concept was delivered through six regionally targeted short films, each capturing a mundane moment from everyday life. These vignettes, spanning a range of age groups and settings, were aimed at illustrating how AI could become a part of routine decision-making in subtle, relatable ways.

The campaign extended to digital platforms with YouTube ads linked to users’ real-time searches and contextual billboards in cities such as Delhi and Lucknow, using local language and references. Twelve influencers from different cities were also enlisted to engage their audiences by integrating Meta AI into daily scenarios—ranging from simplifying everyday tasks to exploring creative projects.

Speaking about the creative approach, Mahima Mathur, Creative Director, DDB Mudra, said, “We didn’t want to introduce Meta AI with the usual fanfare. We wanted India to find it in its own way – in places we already live and love. In a WhatsApp chat. While scrolling through Facebook. In an Instagram group. ‘Aaj kya karoge?’ isn’t just a line. It’s a friendly nudge. An invitation to think a little bigger, try something new, and let Meta AI make it all a little easier, one day at a time.”

Watch the campaign films: