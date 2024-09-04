DBS Bank India urges to 'Trust Your Spark'

Delhi: DBS Bank India has launched its new brand campaign, "Trust Your Spark," marking a 30 year milestone.

DBS Bank India is showcasing real-life stories of customers, employees, and purpose-driven businesses, such as Haqdarshak, backed by the DBS Foundation. The stories highlight the journeys of people who found the courage to overcome challenges and achieve success because they believed in themselves, with DBS supporting them as a banking partner.

The campaign has been launched with outdoor advertisements across 20 cities in India, complemented by content on social media channels and DBS Bank India's internal platforms.

Commenting on the campaign, Azmat Habibulla, Managing Director and Head of Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, DBS Bank India, said, “Our 'Trust Your Spark' campaign aims to inspire people to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams, knowing they have a trusted partner like DBS in their corner. We celebrate stories of those who believe in themselves and their vision, making a positive impact. As we mark our 30th year in India and 10 years of the DBS Foundation, we are proud to support the growth of our customers across the country.”