Danone India launches AI generated film for Protinex to address protein deficiency

New Delhi: In an effort to raise awareness about protein deficiency in India, nutrition company Danone has collaborated with advertising agency Rediffusion and AI firm RAIDS to release a digital film for its flagship brand, Protinex. The film, produced entirely using artificial intelligence, is aimed at encouraging improved nutritional habits and higher protein intake among Indian consumers.

According to a Danone India spokesperson, “India faces one of the highest rates of protein deficiency globally, impacting health, immunity, and productivity. Recognising the urgent need for awareness and behaviour change, Danone India commissioned Rediffusion to develop a compelling and innovative digital brand anthem that resonates with India’s diverse population.” The spokesperson added, “Protinex has always been committed to improving India’s nutritional health. Through this innovative AI-powered film, we are reinforcing our mission to empower consumers with knowledge, and encourage them to make protein an integral part of their daily diet.”

The film, described by its makers as the first of its kind in India, was conceptualised and scripted by Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director at Rediffusion. Sharma said, “It has been an effort from our end to demonstrate the Agency’s and the Client’s commitment to innovation and future-forward storytelling. The AI-driven production enabled rapid content creation with dynamic visuals and a powerful narrative, highlighting the transformative benefits of adequate protein intake.”

Carol Goyal, head of RAIDS, explained the approach taken to blend storytelling and data: “This AI film strategically blends emotive storytelling with data-backed insights on protein’s critical role in growth, strength, and immunity. It targets consumers across age groups and demographics, making the message accessible and relatable to urban and rural audiences alike. The biggest achievement for us in AI is to make the narrative look as real as real, and in the Protinex film we have amply delivered that.”

The film has been launched on a range of digital platforms, including social media, video streaming services, and online health communities. It is intended to reach a wide audience and promote greater awareness of the importance of protein in the daily diet.

Watch the campaign film: