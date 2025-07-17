DaMENSCH features real men in new campaign on comfort and modern masculinity

New Delhi: DaMENSCH has launched a new campaign titled ‘The Most Comfortable Man wears DaMENSCH’, highlighting personal stories of men who reflect a sense of ease, purpose and quiet confidence in their everyday lives.

At a time when societal expectations around masculinity continue to shift, the campaign focuses on individuals who represent a grounded and authentic take on success, placing comfort, discipline, and identity at the centre of their journey.

The six featured personalities come from varied backgrounds. They include Vispy Kharadi, also known as the Steel Man of India and a 16-time Guinness World Record holder; Manipur-based conscious rapper Yelhomie; fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Rishi Solanki; DJ Danesh Doctor; comedian and RJ Vidit Sharma, known for his relatable ‘Sharmaji ka beta’ persona; and fashion model Amit Eapan.

Each brings a distinct lens to the idea of comfort, whether through style, voice, movement or routine. Their narratives touch upon self-belief, expression and the emotional core of what it means to be “comfortable” in one’s own skin.

“At DaMENSCH, we believe that comfort goes beyond fabric and fit. Our brand DNA is built on confidence, innovation, and the freedom to be yourself, and this campaign truly brings that to life. We genuinely believe that everyone is at their best when they are comfortable, and this campaign reflects exactly that. We’ve brought together six men who embody this philosophy in their everyday lives. Each talent featured in the film represents a unique expression of modern masculinity, grounded in self-belief, ease, and purpose. This is the essence of what DaMENSCH stands for,” said Anurag Saboo, Co-Founder and Director at DaMENSCH.



