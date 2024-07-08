DaMENSCH and Vicky Kaushal introduce ‘A New Feeling' in a musical film

Delhi: DaMENSCH has joined forces with Vicky Kaushal to launch a music video ad campaign. Centered on the theme ‘DaMENSCH is a new feeling,’ the campaign establishes that the comfort of wearing a Damensch cannot be explained in words and needs to be felt to be understood.

The video kicks off with music inspired by R.D. Burman. However, the lyrics are gibberish. Almost indescribable. Because the brand aims to convey that DaMENSCH is a feeling that cannot be described in words.

Expressing his feelings about this campaign, Kaushal said," When the campaign idea was pitched to me, I was very happy to see a fresh and a different approach that represents a new age brand that DaMENSCH is . This new feeling is something you all need to experience to understand what we are trying to say through visuals."

Speaking about the campaign, Anurag Saboo, co-founder of DaMENSCH, said, "Our customers often struggled to describe how amazing they felt in a DaMENSCH, which sparked the idea for this ad. Comfort is an experience that needs to be felt, it is beyond words. Vicky Kaushal, known for his confidence and comfort in his individuality, is the perfect face for this campaign, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him.”