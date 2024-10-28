Dainik Bhaskar Group launches ‘#SochBadlo, #ListBadlo’ to spread joy among underprivileged

New Delhi: Dainik Bhaskar Group has launched a campaign, ‘#SochBadlo #ListBadlo” which aims to encourage people to celebrate Diwali by spreading joy among the less privileged and to extend their festive goodwill to those in need.

The campaign for this year aims to spark a conversation about bringing festive joy to those who are not a part of anyone’s gift list whose wishes often go unfulfilled and uses the symbolism of a "list" to emphasise this message.

It features a film and print advertisements, developed by One Advertising & Communication Services.

Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said “Sarthak Deepawali embodies our vision of merging festive celebrations with meaningful social impact. This year's campaign expands our focus to embrace those who are often overlooked during celebrations. By highlighting the joy of giving to those absent from traditional gift lists, we're aiming to transform how society approaches festival celebrations.”

Pawan Pandey, Head of Brand and Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “Sarthak Deepawali is one of our flagship CSR initiatives, encouraging people to spread joy among the less privileged. Through our campaign #SochBadlo #ListBadlo we aim to inspire people to include those who may not be on anyone’s list this Diwali. Together, let’s inspire our friends and families to brighten the lives of those who need it most.”

Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of One Advertising and Communication Services, said, “Working with the Dainik Bhaskar team, we built an impactful campaign rooted in deep human insights around Deepawali. Our shared vision authentically conveyed the festival’s connections, delivering a heartfelt message. Through #SochBadlo #ListBadlo, we aim to spread joy to those whose wishes often go unheard."

The campaign film: