Dabur’s Odonil recreates its classic 10-year-old TVC with Jasmin Bhasin

New Delhi: Air freshening brand Odonil from the house of Dabur India, has unveiled a new campaign, recreating its famous 10-year-old TVC featuring Jasmin Bhasin.

By tapping into nostalgia, this campaign offers a sense of continuity and dependability, providing solace in familiarity.

The original advertisement, which debuted approximately 10 years ago, garnered widespread popularity due to its humorous and witty tone. It conveyed the potential social embarrassment resulting from the absence of Odonil in one's bathroom.

This particular ad that generated significant buzz featured Jasmin Bhasin. In the commercial, she portrayed a newlywed Indian bride, seated on a sofa, candidly sharing her marital grievances with the camera.

Her most pressing concern? The lack of Odonil in their bathroom raised concerns about their status and class.

Building on this, Odonil’s new campaign emphasises the vital role Odonil plays in enhancing bathroom experiences and transforming one's lifestyle, while also adding to one’s social reflection.