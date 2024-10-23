Dabur India signs Nagarjuna Akkineni as new brand ambassador for Dabur Meswak

New Delhi: Dabur India signed actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as the new brand ambassador of its oral care brand, Dabur Meswak.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Dabur Meswak's presence in South India, leveraging Nagarjuna's massive fan base.

The new campaign,“Nothing like Meswak”, will be released across television and digital platforms.

Nagarjuna said, “I am delighted to be associated with Dabur Meswak, a brand I have personally trusted and used for years. Dabur Meswak’s proposition of complete oral care aligns with my own health values. I look forward to the partnership with Dabur Meswak and can’t wait to share the oral care secrets with everyone.”

Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President-Marketing, Dabur India, said, “Indian consumers are increasingly switching over to natural products owing to their proven efficacy and clean ingredients. Dabur Meswak is known to provide complete oral wellness; it has the extract of a rare herb Miswak which has 70+ oral care benefits. Keeping in mind the preferences of the new age consumers, Dabur Meswak is vegan, PETA certified and free of peroxides and fluorides. We are thrilled to have Nagarjuna Akkineni on board as the face of Dabur Meswak. The brand has a high acceptance due to its pleasing taste and has shown robust growth across markets, Nagarjuna's enduring popularity and influence will enable us to reinforce Meswak's unique proposition and strengthen its market presence. We will deploy a multi-platform marketing campaign to drive mindshare and consideration for Dabur Meswak.”

Prashant Agarwal, Head of Marketing - Oral Care, Dabur India, said, “Nagarjuna Akkineni embodies the values of trust, tradition, and wellness that Dabur Meswak represents. His association will amplify our brand's message of complete oral care through 70+ benefits of the wonder herb Miswak, increasing message recall and helping recruit new users. Dabur Meswak has been aggressively growing in the toothpaste category and this partnership is a key milestone in our strategy to expand Meswak's footprint and drive business growth in the oral care segment.”

Ravinder Siwach, Chief Creative, Godzilla, said, “Meswak is unlike any other toothpaste with its plethora of benefits thanks to the unique Miswak herb. So that’s what the expression ‘nothing like Meswak’ captures indeed. It was lovely working with Mr. Nagarjuna for this film. He will be seen in a unique avatar making it a clutter breaking TVC for the viewers. The film beautifully encapsulates the oral care benefits of Dabur Meswak and solidifies its claim of complete tooth and gum care.”

The campaign film: