Dabur Chyawanprash highlights importance of immunity during monsoon

Delhi: Dabur India announced the launch of its latest campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash (DCP), specifically ideated for the monsoon season.

The campaign, created and executed by ad agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions, aims to highlight the importance of a strong immune system during the monsoons, when the risk of illnesses from viruses and germs in the air increases significantly, especially from people around us.

Philipe Haydon, Executive Director – Healthcare, Dabur India, said, “Monsoon Season comes with increased vulnerabilities and susceptibility to catching infections. Dabur Chyawanprash is a time-tested, efficacious health supplement that helps protect from 100+ illnesses like cold, cough, flu and other common infections with its clinically tested 3x Immunity Action.”

Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion, said, “Our campaign takes a fun and hard-hitting approach using headgear as an interesting creative device, to show how prevention can be the best cure.”

Tarun Chaudhary, Executive Vice-President, Rediffusion Delhi, added, “During monsoons overdependence on OTC based self-medication in every household has become a trend, which sometimes leads to undesirable side effects. Our intent with this campaign, using headgear as an interesting device, is to bring about a behavioural change and shift the focus of consumers towards building inner strength and immunity to fight illnesses proactively.”

The agency team on Dabur Chyawanprash is led by Priyanka Magan, Vice-President, Rediffusion Delhi. Bambaiyya Films is the production house for the commercial.