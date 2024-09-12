D2H and LS Digital capture the Onam spirit

Delhi: D2H, a DTH brand of Dish TV India, aims to celebrate the Onam festival with a dual celebration. The festivities include a film, developed in partnership with LS Digital, aiming to showcase the rich traditions and communal spirit of Onam.

Complementing the film, D2H is also offering exclusive promotions.



Titled ‘Onam: A Celebration of Togetherness,’ D2H has introduced a film campaign in collaboration with LS Digital. This campaign aims to blend traditional Onam customs with a modern narrative, capturing the festival's essence through a contemporary lens. The film takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, celebrating the Pookalam (flower carpet) and the Thiruvonam feast.

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, Dish TV India, said, "At D2H and Dish TV, we consider our customers part of our extended family, celebrating their joys and milestones together. Onam is more than just a festival; it honors our cultural heritage, the values of kindness, and the spirit of community. Through this campaign, we aim to reconnect with these timeless traditions, especially during times when we may feel distanced from our roots. We are also excited to offer exclusive deals that provide exceptional value and enhance our customers' entertainment experiences, underscoring our commitment to delivering the best in entertainment and being a cherished part of their lives."



Manesh Swamy, MD and CCO of LS Digital shared his insights into making the film, "It was an exciting opportunity to create something that felt authentic yet relatable to the youth as well. Onam is like this big cultural melting pot of stunning visuals like the iconic boat races, quiet moments of reflection by the Pookkalam (flower rangoli), the laughter at the Onam Sadya feast, the vibe of the Pulikali Performances and festivities, We wanted to show the homecoming of Mahabali in a New Vibe, New Beat. Hence, we got a mix of traditional Kerala Musicians and Rappers to come up with this unique piece of Sound to sing along”

The film was produced and directed by SathyaDev.