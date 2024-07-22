D’Decor’s Sansaar and Ranveer Singh champion ‘conscious living’

New Delhi: D’Décor announced the nationwide retail launch of its new brand, Sansaar, available in 350 stores across 50 metro and non-metro cities.



Ahead of the launch, Sansaar unveiled a new TVC, featuring Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, with the tagline ‘live consciously.’

The commercial portrays homes where every choice contributes to a positive impact on the environment.



Commenting on the launch, Sanjana Arora, Business Head of Sansaar, said, "Sansaar takes pride in its premium, minimalist fabrics crafted in India. These products will be available through our extensive network of exclusive retail outlets in major metros, tier 1, 2, and 3 cities throughout India. This expansion with the glorious presence of Bollywood’s Powerhouse Ranveer Singh as our Brand Ambassador highlights our focus on providing high-quality solutions for home décor that resonate deeply with our discerning customers. We invite you to explore this collection, curated to enrich homes that are both mindful and aesthetically pleasing.”



Sarah Arora, Creative Director of Sansaar added, “At Sansaar, we believe in creating spaces that inspire and uplift, offering our consumers a unique blend of style and sustainability. Each piece is a representation of quality, artistry, and innovative design, enhancing living spaces with both elegance and environmental consciousness.”

Singh, brand ambassador for Sansaar, said,“Sansaar represents a vision close to my heart; a vision where homes aren't just spaces, but reflections of our values and aspirations. It's about making choices that resonate with every facet of our lives with purpose. I am delighted to be a part of the D'Décor family as we bring this collection to the audiences.”



Starting July, Sansaar has introduced an extensive collection of soft furnishing fabrics, including curtains and upholstery, followed by a range of home décor fabrics.

Sanjay Arora, Managing Director of D’Decor Exports, said, “Each piece in the Sansaar collection reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and a deep-seated respect for our planet, inviting individuals to create homes that not only exude style but also contribute positively to the environment.”