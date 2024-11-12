Crompton unveils its latest TVC “Crompton Geyser on Energy Savings Full on!”

New Delhi: Have you ever left home without checking or wondering if you’ve indeed turned off your geyser? Do you find yourself thinking about energy wastage when it comes to household appliances? Or are you worried about rising utility bills due to constant hot water needs? You’re not alone, many families face the challenge of balancing hot water needs with energy savings.

Recognising this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched its latest TVC for its new range of 5-star rated water heaters. The campaign, titled "Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!" addresses this everyday concern, showcasing how Crompton's innovative water heating solutions offer worry-free convenience while reducing energy consumption and household utility costs.

The new TVC draws on a relatable consumer insight—many households experience the constant worry of whether their geyser has been turned off, as they try to strike a balance between using hot water and conserving energy. Families want to enjoy hot water without the constant need to monitor their appliances, especially during busy mornings.

This everyday anxiety is the core of Crompton’s new TVC/campaign, which humorously portrays a family's concern over their geyser and introduces a smart solution to this common problem - Crompton’s 5-star-rated water heaters. With energy-efficient technology, Crompton's water heaters eliminate the hassle of managing energy consumption, letting families enjoy hot water worry-free without the fear of wastage or high electricity bills.

Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, said, “In recent times, energy saving is an everyday struggle common in many households. However, consumers today are well-researched and informed and prioritize making smart choices in everything they buy or do. The same holds true for appliances as well where consumers would want to make smart choices by opting for energy-efficient appliances. When it comes to water heaters, they seek products that are energy efficient. Being a brand that has always kept the concerns of our consumers as our top priority, we decided to address the same with our latest TVC. Our new ‘Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!' campaign uses humour and relatability to highlight a common household struggle: the constant worry about energy consumption. We wanted to show consumers that it's possible to enjoy the comfort of hot water without compromising on energy efficiency. Our 5-star rated water heaters provide smart solutions that ensure efficient energy use and lower electricity bills, allowing consumers to enjoy hot water worry-free.”

The newly released lighthearted film hilariously captures the everyday anxiety families experience when trying to ensure energy efficiency at home. The film unfolds with each family member—from the busy father to the concerned grandmother—repeatedly asking their exasperated maid, 'Geyser off hai na?' As the tension builds, the maid eventually panics and blurts out, 'Yes, the geyser is off.' Only to realise the next morning that the geyser was left on. However, instead of alarm, the family breaks into smiles this time as their regular geyser has been replaced with a Crompton 5-star water heater, reassuring each other with, 'Koi baat nahin, Crompton hai—India’s No. 1 5-star water heater. The TVC cleverly highlights the trust consumers place in Crompton’s innovative technology, concluding with the reassuring tagline: Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!

This 360-degree campaign will be launched on television on one of the most loved properties of Indian viewers—cricket, with India vs. South Africa T20 series—and will further be amplified through various other mediums.

Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO BBDO India, said, “Our new campaign for Crompton taps into the real-life concerns of families about energy consumption, particularly with appliances that are crucial yet often left running. The 'Crompton Geyser On Energy Savings Full On!' film cleverly addresses the relatable 'Did I turn it off?' dilemma through humour and heart, portraying a typical family’s repeated worry over their geyser being left on. This story allows Crompton’s 5-star rated water heaters to take center stage as the smart, reliable solution that frees families from energy-wastage anxieties.

By blending this light-hearted narrative with Crompton’s trusted reputation for quality and efficiency, we've aimed to show that energy-saving appliances can both simplify life and reduce costs. We're excited about this campaign to reach homes and help Crompton be synonymous with worry-free, energy-efficient living."

The TVC: