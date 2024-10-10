Crompton unveils campaign with Genelia Deshmukh, home chefs and television personalities

New Delhi: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), Indian consumer durables brand, has teamed up with the much-loved celebrity Genelia Deshmukh for a social media campaign that highlights Crompton's Mixer Grinders as the best kept secret to achieving fine taste in food. the campaign also features some of India’s top chefs – Natasha Gandhi, Guntas Sethi, Saloni Kukreja along with, some of the famous TV and media personalities - Disha Parmar Vaidya, Kishwer Merchant, and Rimpa Roy – all joining forces to unlock the 'Secret of Fine Taste' with Crompton Mixer Grinders.

This campaign brings together the playful chemistry of Genelia and Riteish with the expertise of India's top home chefs through a series of engaging social media interactions. #TheFinestChutneyChallenge is a part of this campaign for fans to attemp to create Maharashtra’s famous Jawas Chutney using Crompton Mixer Grinders.

Talking about the company’s all-new celebrity-driven campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Crompton continues to uphold its promise of delivering 'The Secret of Fine Taste,' by focusing on the power of fine grinding and empowering home cooks to create extraordinary meals with ease. Our Crompton Mixer Grinders, equipped with advanced MaxiGrind technology, are designed to elevate this very culinary experience by unlocking the finest flavors and textures in every dish. Achieving that perfect fine taste can often be challenging, and that's where our mixers shine. We're thrilled to collaborate with Genelia and some of India's top home chefs & TV personalities for this campaign, which highlights how our grinders can transform everyday ingredients into culinary masterpieces.”

The newly launched social media campaign, kicked off with a teaser reel featuring Genelia Deshmukh, where she shares her love for Maharashtrian cuisine and hints at making one of its most iconic dishes—Jawas Chutney. While highlighting its health benefits and simplicity, Genelia teases the audience by mentioning a secret ingredient that elevates the dish to perfection, even keeping her husband Riteish in the dark despite his love for her culinary experiments. As she lists a few key ingredients, she invites the audience and followers, including Riteish, to guess what makes her chutney truly special. In the second reel, the story unfolds as her followers attempt to make the chutney themselves, but struggle to match the flavour. The reel then reveals Genelia's secret to fine taste—Crompton Mixer Grinders.

The social media video -