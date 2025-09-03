Cristiano Ronaldo features in Saudi Tourism campaign showcasing events calendar

New Delhi: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has launched its latest campaign, “I Came for Football, I Stayed For More”, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The initiative is part of the “Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” platform and is being rolled out across Europe, India and China.

The campaign uses television, digital, social and online travel channels to highlight Saudi Arabia’s growing calendar of events, which now spans sport, film, fashion and cultural programming. The film presents Ronaldo observing a variety of events, shifting from monochrome tones to colour, reflecting the diversity of activities on offer.

The events portfolio includes international fixtures such as the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis tournaments and the Saudi Pro League. The country is also set to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Esports Olympics Games 2027 and the Asian Winter Games 2029. Alongside sport, the calendar features cultural events including the Red Sea International Film Festival, Riyadh Fashion Week, biennales and Riyadh and Jeddah Seasons.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events. In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, added, “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings. Since 2018 we’ve hosted over 100 major international events, and as our calendar continues to expand, we’re on track to reach our goal of 150 million visitors by 2030. From world class events to iconic sites and breathtaking landscapes, Saudi is a land of discovery. We are committed to welcoming the world to join us in the Heart of Arabia, to stay a while and witness the future unfold in real time.”

Cristiano Ronaldo said, “Being part of Saudi’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago. Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition, this is where the future of sport is being written. What I admire most about Saudi is how it honours its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium, this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

Saudi Arabia’s investment in its events sector forms part of Vision 2030, the country’s economic diversification programme. Authorities have committed $800 billion to tourism, with projections that the sector will reach a market value of $22.4 billion by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to GDP.

Watch the campaign films: