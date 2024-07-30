Complan forays into ayurvedic drink segment with Complan Immuno-Gro

Delhi: Zydus Wellness, a science-backed FMCG major, has expanded its offerings under the brand Complan with the pilot launch of immunity-boosting drink, Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children's immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha’s association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being amongst mothers.”

Complan Immuno-Gro has unveiled a new TVC in Tamil Nadu with South Indian actor Sneha. The commercial revolves around the low levels of immunity in children, which may manifest into a plethora of diseases, especially during monsoon. To ensure the safety and health of her child, the mother in the TVC holds him back from enjoying the rain. Taking a cue from the mother's concern for her child's well-being, Sneha articulates the need for Complan Immuno Gro, an immunity-focused solutions for children.

Sneha said, “I am delighted to be associated with the launch of Complan Immuno-Gro. Complan has been a trusted name in my household since childhood, and I am now happy to introduce it to my own children. The new ad campaign is a special story that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it will resonate with mothers across the state.”