Competishun emphasises on importance of lifelong mentorship

Delhi: Competishun has launched its new campaign “We are there for you.” This initiative is aimed towards mentorship and support for students throughout their academic journey and beyond.

Designed and curated by MADnext, the campaign focuses on #WinningInLife and #WinningInCompetishun.

Mohit Tyagi, Founder of Competishun, said, “We believe that true education goes beyond just passing exams; it's about preparing students for the challenges and opportunities life presents. With the 'We Are There For You' campaign, we aim to foster a supportive and nurturing environment that helps students grow not just academically but personally as well. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating a brighter future for our students and contributing positively to the educational ecosystem. We are dedicated to helping our students achieve #WinningInLife and #WinningInCompetishun.”