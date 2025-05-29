ColorBar Cosmetics unveils new identity and campaign as part of global expansion plans

New Delhi: Indian beauty brand ColorBar Cosmetics has announced a brand refresh and campaign launch titled #RevealYourMagic, signalling a shift in its positioning towards greater emphasis on personal expression and inclusivity. The move aligns with the company’s broader ambition to expand into international markets, including the United States and the Middle East.

The rebranding effort is led by Founder and Managing Director Samir K Modi, and includes a revised visual identity featuring rust orange and gold as core colours—intended to represent authenticity and elevated self-expression. The new campaign reflects an evolved brand philosophy centred on individuality, emotion, and diversity.

A central feature of the campaign is a brand film portraying five personas—Bold, Glam, Demure, Radiant, and Playful. The film features a diverse cast, including a male model, in an effort to challenge conventional beauty standards and represent gender inclusivity. The characters are depicted as embodiments of varying moods and identities, with the campaign aiming to reflect beauty as a multifaceted and culturally diverse experience.

Watch the campaign film:

“This moment is more than a refresh, it's a reawakening of our purpose. ColorBar has always stood for individuality, fearlessness, and the freedom to be,” said Modi. “With this next chapter, we’re not just elevating how beauty looks, we’re elevating how it feels. We believe that beauty isn’t about fitting in, but about standing out as who you truly are. Because the most powerful thing you can be is your magical self.”

Watch the founder’s message:

According to the company, it aims to meet sustainability targets by 2026–27 while maintaining a focus on performance-led and science-backed formulations.