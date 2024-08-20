Collective Creative Labs and Liberty Shoes showcase ‘desipan’ in new film

Delhi: Collective Creative Lab’s latest campaign for Liberty Shoes "Mera Joota Hindustani" aims to capture the essence of Indian pride and ownership for Liberty’s latest launch of graphic sneakers.

Set against the backdrop of Independence Day, the film showcases Liberty’s new range of shoes in a vibrant, celebratory environment. Collective Creative Labs has brought together people from various age groups, with a focus on the youth of India, to celebrate diversity of cultures.

Five artists MC Square, Riar Saab, Shilpa Rao, Karan Kanchan, and Killa K were brought onboard. The music is produced and composed by Kanchan. Collective Creative Labs took the reins of this campaign’s creative production. Collective Creative Labs is the production arm of Collective Artists Network.

Sudeep Subash, Co-founder, Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Artists Network, commented, "At Collective Artists Network, our mission is to be at the forefront of pop culture, and 'Mera Joota Hindustani' campaign is a perfect example of that. We ensure we’re not just creating impactful campaigns, but also utilizing an entire flywheel of Collective offerings that will create a lasting impact for our brand partners.”

Barun Prabhakar, Head of Marketing, Liberty Shoes, said, “Mera Joota Hindustani is more than just a campaign—it's a celebration of our roots, our individuality, and the vibrant spirit of Indian youth. By blending new age instances with a strong Swadeshi narrative, we've crafted a campaign that resonates with a new generation, empowering them to wear their identity with pride. Working with Collective Artists Network has been a pleasure where we could package the entire project right from music, talents and creative production, all under one roof and create an impactful campaign”

Sanjana Jain, Business Head, Collective Creative Labs, explained, “Pop culture drives today's marketing, and our recent Liberty Shoes campaign proves how creativity and cultural relevance can hit the mark. At Collective, we're your go-to for all things pop culture, offering brands fresh and unique solutions that truly stand out.”

Rakshit Jain, Founder, Prachaar Communications, said, “Creating the 'Mera Joota Hindustani' campaign was a testament to the power of synergy. Collective Artists Network helped bring this vision to life by seamlessly integrating talent, music, creative production and execution. Partnering with Collective, we crafted a campaign that not only celebrates our Indian identity but also resonates with the youth in a way that's truly viral.”

Nikunj Singh, Director and DOP, shared, “I envisioned an extravagant and celebratory piece that captures the spirit of our nation, where celebration serves as a unifying force amidst our diversity. Keeping this vision in mind during the conceptualization phase, Collaborating with Collective Artists Network helped blend the finest elements with subtle quirks to breathe life into the project.”