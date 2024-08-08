Colgate Total encourages consumers to “Eat Like You Should”

Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched a campaign under its brand Colgate Total aimed at urging consumers to prioritise proactive oral care.

In its latest TVC for Colgate Total toothpaste, the company highlights the science that powers the product.

Conceptualised by Team WPP @ CP, the campaign focuses on Colgate Total's unique patented DZA (Dual Zinc + Arginine) technology that aims to fight the root causes of dental problems.

In the TVC, the protagonist walks the viewer through multiple situations, set in an upmarket cafeteria, where some individuals are seen compromising in the way they eat food/consume beverages, without even realizing it. Here, he shows how several individuals are changing their ways of eating— such as biting an apple from one side, nibbling on a carrot tentatively or cooling their tea, all in order to avoid dental pain. The protagonist then speaks about the unique patented DZA technology which powers Colgate Total.

Speaking about this newest campaign, Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice-President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “Many of us do not feel that our oral health is at risk because we seldom see people like us having dental problems. But millions of Indians around us are unconsciously demonstrating visual signs of dental problems. Some have started eating from a preferred side of the mouth, some would rather cut an apple into slices than bite into one that’s full, some wait for their hot chai to cool a bit before they sip and so on. This has happened to members in our family, our friends or our colleagues. We can prevent this from happening to us simply by switching to Colgate Total, our advanced toothpaste that provides total protection. This is what our new campaign is all about - before dental problems change the way you eat, change to Colgate Total.”

Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director at WPP @ CP, while speaking about the campaign quoted, “The thing about ‘relatable behaviour’ is that you have to show it in the most relatable way. But just that could also get boring. So we introduced a little rhythm & rhyme with our partner-in-crime – Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy from Corcoise Films to make people aware of the subconscious compromises others are making out there. The result left people with something to chew on.”

https://youtu.be/6yO7MpCWb98

Agency credits:

CCOs: Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha

Creative Team: Juneston Mathana, Shiladitya Saha, Virendra Saigaonkar, Vishal Goswami

Account Management: Esha Datta, Shikha Seth, Manmohan Nandrajog

Agency Producer: Divyang Pandya

Team Colgate: Prabha Narasimhan, Gunjit Jain, Anaswar Rajagopal, Ajinkya Deshpande

Production House: Corcoise Films

Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy

Producer: Bhavin Gajaria