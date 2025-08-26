Colgate Strong Teeth highlights mothers’ confidence in children’s oral care

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has unveiled its latest campaign, “Cavity-Proof,” under the Colgate Strong Teeth brand. The campaign focuses on how much Indian mothers trust the brand to keep their children’s teeth healthy, even though modern habits like eating junk food more often can raise the chances of cavities.

Colgate Strong Teeth features Arginine + Calcium Boost Technology. Arginine helps reduce demineralisation of teeth, while Calcium Boost accelerates remineralisation, providing continuous cavity protection with regular brushing twice daily.

The campaign depicts a mother recognising when her child feigns a toothache to avoid school, illustrating the confidence she has in Colgate Strong Teeth to safeguard her child’s oral health.

Speaking at the launch, Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “Parenting is filled with moments of navigating around a child’s imagination. The new campaign on our flagship brand, Colgate Strong Teeth, illustrates this beautifully – while children often devise clever excuses to skip school, the excuse of cavity pain is one that discerning Colgate mums confidently dismiss. With Colgate Strong Teeth’s advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, Colgate mums are fully confident that their kids are protected from cavities for 24-hours non-stop.”

Commenting on the campaign, Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director, WPP@CP, said, “The film took us back to when we were children looking for any excuse to bunk school. Toothache was on top of my list. So seeing the child actor express his cavity pain so cutely brought back fond memories. Kudos to Hemant, our Director for giving us such a memorable film.”

The campaign was led by CCOs Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, with ECD Juneston Mathana. The creative team included Shiladitya Saha, Virendra Saigaonkar, Barun Rakshit, and Gazal Jain, supported by account management from Amarinder Butalia, Esha Datta, Faizan Shaikh, and Sumeet Chhatri. Agency production was handled by Divyang Pandya, with strategic oversight from CSO India Prem Narayan and planning by Prajakta Powdwal and Nihar Pachpande. Team Colgate comprised Gunjit Jain, Ruchi Sethi, Anaswar Rajagopal, Anagha Bhojane, Rahul Yadav, Monica Sharma, and Priyam Kanchwala. The production house was Chrome Pictures, with Hemant Bhandari directing, producers Daniel Amanna and Kush Malhotra, and DOP Amit Roy.

Watch the campaign films: