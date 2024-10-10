Colgate Strong Teeth ad highlights the impact of increased snacking on teeth in India

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive has launched its latest campaign ‘#TheDailyGrind’ under the Colgate Strong Teeth brand.

The campaign spotlights the rampant increase in snacking frequency across India, which results in teeth weakening, impacting overall oral health.

To put this into perspective, a recent study has revealed that 44% of Indians are eating or drinking something at any given hour of the day. This behaviour is common in urban populations with the increasing munching between meals, but also in rural areas with the constant tea & snack occasions throughout the day.

The campaign visually highlights the fact that frequent snacking every day exacerbates the loss of calcium from our teeth.

Colgate Strong Teeth’s science-backed formula, which contains the unique Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, is superior at replenishing the lost calcium, thereby making teeth 2X stronger, said the brand.

The campaign includes two films that trace a day in the life of two fathers, one in an urban and another in a rural setting, respectively. They’re going about their normal routine, but food finds its way to them at constant intervals.

Observing the fathers’ actions, their sons get increasingly concerned and share how teeth lose calcium due to constant eating, introducing them to Colgate Strong Teeth as the ultimate solution to restore the lost calcium in their teeth for better oral health.

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice-President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “8 out of 10 Indians suffer from cavities, only 1 out of 10 realise that they do!3 The extent of the issue is alarming because we all end up eating food multiple times a day. This leads to teeth losing calcium through a process known as demineralisation. Frequent snacking will only increase during the upcoming festive season. Just the act of brushing your teeth with Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste can be a saviour! Its unique Arginine and Calcium Boost technology remineralises teeth by restoring the lost calcium, making them 2X stronger. Now we can enjoy our favourite foods, without the worry of developing cavities.”

Harshad & Kainaz from Ogilvy India further said, “Colgate Strong Teeth explains itself by its name. Our job in communication is to bring that alive in different ways. This year, our insight is about how we end up using our teeth more than we should. How? By munching something or the other all day. This is not about being a foodie or a glutton. If you see the film you realise it is simply the way life is nowadays. Seen through the eyes of a son, the film and the accompanying song, tell the story of a man who ends up eating from morning to night. Credit to Juneston Mathana, our ECD on Colgate and Amit Sharma, from Chrome Films for making this piece so much fun.”

The film has been rolled out in two versions across India and contextualised to resonate with diverse audiences.

The film:

Credits:

Creative agency: Ogilvy India

CCOs: Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha

ECD: Juneston Mathana,

Planning: Prajakta Powdwal, Rajiv Thakore

Creative: Shiladitya Saha, Virendra Saigaonkar, Vishal Goswami

Account Management: Amarinder Butalia, Esha Datta, Faizan Shaikh, Bhumika Mandviya

Agency Producer: Divyang Pandya

Team Colgate: Gunjit Jain, Anaswar Rajagopal, Anagha Bhojane, Rahul Yadav, Monica Sharma, Priyam Kanchwala

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Amit Sharma (Urban Film) & Debanjolie Bhattacharjee (Rural Film)

Producer: Napolean Daniel Amanna

Music Director: Mago & Mayank (Mikelal)

Lyrics: Sidhant Mago