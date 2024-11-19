Colgate launches ads to promote its AI-enabled Oral Health Movement

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive has announced the launch of its Oral Health Movement.

This AI-enabled initiative aims to encourage Indians to prioritise their Oral Health, while leveraging technology to bridge the gap between the awareness and accessibility of oral healthcare in India.

Today, 90% of Indians suffer from Oral Health issues* and yet, 80% of urban Indians don't brush twice daily and a mere 9% visit a dentist in a year.

This nationwide and multi-touchpoint campaign is centered around an AI-enabled dental screening tool, which has been developed in partnership with Logy.AI, will encourage people to take charge of their oral health. With just a few questions and 3 pictures of their mouth, users can get a free dental screening report instantly. Post this, users will get an option to schedule a free dentist consultation in their preferred location. To support this, Colgate has tied up with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to leverage their 50,000 pan-India dentist network.

The campaign showcases everyday Indians engaging in sophisticated conversation about dental health, demonstrating how Colgate's Oral Health Movement and its instant AI-generated dental screening reports have empowered them with more knowledge about their own oral health.

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice-President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “While 90% of Indians have an oral health issue, only 9% visit a dentist. Most people are not aware of the issue and realise it only when it deteriorates into a painful problem. At Colgate, we believe that it’s our responsibility to help elevate India’s oral health awareness and access. With the Oral Health Movement, we’re unlocking this by placing a free, WhatsApp-based, AI-enabled dental screening tool in the hands of millions of Indians. People can now take charge of their oral health by getting more knowledgeable and proactive. Our new campaign uses engaging content across an omni-channel and performance-driven media stack to encourage people to adopt this tool.”

The campaign has gone live across television and digital platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube starting November 15. In addition to the awareness leg, this campaign will also have a large-scale performance marketing mix leveraging tools like Google Performance Max, META CAPI, etc. along with partner tie-ups. There will also be on-ground activations in retail stores, housing societies, bus stations, corporate offices among other touchpoints nationwide, along with influencer partnerships to maximise screenings. Through the Oral Health Movement, Colgate aims to reach over 3 million Indians, contributing to its mission of improving oral awareness and practices across the country.

Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, said, “One truly becomes an expert at something when one has expert knowledge of it. Colgate’s free AI-enabled dental screening aims to democratise expert dental knowledge. Rightfully so, our films feature people flaunting that expertise while ironically failing to perform simple day-to-day tasks. The contrast in their vocabulary is something Hemant Bhandari, our director, has captured in the most engaging way.”

The first campaign film depicts a family scene where a father and his daughter casually discuss complex dental terms, showcasing their newfound expertise. The second film is set in an office, where two colleagues compliment each other's dental features using expert terminology. Both scenarios aptly contrast the characters’ dental knowledge with their everyday struggles like hair-braiding and rangoli-making.

Both films conclude with Colgate encouraging viewers to participate in its Oral Health Movement. It prompts the audiences to scan the QR code across, upload images of their mouths, and get a quick AI-enabled dental screening report on WhatsApp.

