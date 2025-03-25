Cola war fizzles out with new Coke ‘Halftime’ ad featuring actor Yash

New Delhi: Coca-Cola has put an end to the speculations surrounding the reignition of cola war with its new Coke Halftime campaign featuring actor Yash.

After Pepsi’s ‘Anytime is Pepsi Time’ campaign, there were speculations that Coca-Cola might reignite the cola war, but the brand has shut down any possibilities.

The new campaign film is set in a bustling marketplace. As neighbourhood friends struggle to assemble a massive cutout, Yash signals for a pause, not with instructions, but with a bottle of Coca-Cola. As they come together and complete their task, a cutout of Yash himself is unveiled.

Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola category, The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit, said, “Coca-Cola is all about uplifting everyday moments and Coke Halftime is an invitation to take a pause, especially amidst what feels like endless routines and even better if it’s with a delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola. We’re thrilled and excited to welcome rocking star Yash to the Coca-Cola family, he personifies the power of delivering in moments of high anticipation. We’re hopeful his fans and supporters see his dynamism, inspiring persona and mass connect with people as a perfect fit with Coca-Cola."

Yash said, “Halftime isn’t just a break—it’s the spark before the next big moment, and Coke makes every pause feel like a celebration. I'm pleased to partner with Coca-Cola—because with Coke, halftime hits different!"

The campaign film, crafted by the VML Delhi team and directed by Kishore Iyyar, will be amplified across the IPL, television, and digital touchpoints.

As part of the Halftime campaign, Coke Studio Bharat’s “Holi Aayi Re” debuted for a Coke Halftime performance during the ICC Champions Trophy Finals between India and New Zealand.

Watch the campaign film:

