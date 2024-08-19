Coca-Cola unveils Limca GlucoCharge with Neeraj Chopra

Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company unveiled a new brand identity for its glucose and electrolyte drink under its home-grown brand Limca - the all-new Limca GlucoCharge.

Limca GlucoCharge, was introduced during the Olympics with a squad of athletes– Neeraj Chopra, Men’s India Hockey Team along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The series of brand films showcased the golden boy with ‘silver' lining, the duo, and the hockey team.

It is the official hydration partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Ruchira Bhattacharya, Senior Director, Marketing– Hydration, Sports and Tea category, India and South-West Asia, Coca-Cola, said, “With Limca GlucoCharge, we're fuelling champions on and off the field, matching the energy of their unyielding spirit. We are proud to have supported our heroes for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, it reflects our commitment to driving excellence and recognize the resilience of our athletes."

Namrata Parekh, Director and Co-Founder, Meraki Sport and Entertainment, said, With the launch of Limca GlucoCharge comes the badge of honour and excellence of our Olympic campaign. Chirag & Satwik in badminton, Neeraj Chopra in javelin and The Hockey Federation of India are key wins for the brand. Associations like these are testaments to what corporate India needs to bring to the table to support the sport ecosystem and the journey to LA 2028 will be even stronger for us.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRovmmrr6EM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YkQPidt48g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_GdHUgNCSY