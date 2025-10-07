Coca-Cola turns meals into ‘Aaaah’ moments with Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra

New Delhi: Coca-Cola has launched a new campaign in India that emphasises the connection between the beverage and mealtime enjoyment. Conceived by Ogilvy, the campaign features actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The initiative focuses on the satisfaction of drinking a chilled Coca-Cola alongside favourite meals. Using the 'aaaah' sound to signify enjoyment, the campaign extends the expression to various foods, creating playful terms such as "pizzaaaaaaah", "bhaturaaaaah", and "kulchaaaaaah".

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “The satisfying ‘Aaaah’ after every sip of Coke is universal. We made it the new suffix for popular food items. It’s a simple idea that not only makes the meal combo iconic but makes Coca-Cola inseparable from the joy of a great meal.”

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing (Coca-Cola Category), India and Southwest Asia, added: “India’s love for food and the joy of sharing meals are at the heart of our culture: with Har Meal Aaah, Coca-Cola celebrates these moments in a way that truly resonates with our audience.

By pairing Coca-Cola with some of India’s favourite dishes, everyday meals are transformed into memorable experiences, bringing to life that signature ‘aaah’ moment. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra, whose youth-centric appeal and relatability make these stories feel authentic, the campaign connects deeply with audiences. After all, a mealtime is best savoured with an ice-chilled Coca-Cola.”

The launch film follows a man searching across the city for a dish he has not heard of. Subsequent short-form assets expand the narrative, showing him sharing the experience with others. The campaign highlights the pairing of Coca-Cola with popular foods in a light-hearted and memorable way.

Watch the campaign films: