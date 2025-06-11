Cipla Health unveils ‘Fast Aid’ campaign for Cipladine with Neena Gupta

New Delhi: Cipla Health has launched a new campaign for its antiseptic solution Cipladine, positioning it as a fast-acting aid for everyday injuries. Featuring veteran actress Neena Gupta as the brand ambassador, the campaign aims to shift the focus from traditional first aid to what the company terms as “Fast Aid.”

Advertisment

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, with creative direction led by Sarvesh Raikar, Ninad Gawhankar, and Prashant Pawar. Directed by filmmaker Vivek Dubey, the campaign uses a light-hearted storytelling format. In the films, Neena Gupta plays a meticulous and sharp-witted boss who consistently outpaces her easygoing assistant, played by Shashie Verma. The dynamic is meant to reflect the product's fast-acting nature.

According to Cipla Health, the campaign highlights the brand’s role in addressing common concerns such as cuts, wounds, burns, and infections with speed and reliability. The initiative comes in response to consumer expectations of quicker healing and uninterrupted daily routines. Cipladine, which contains Povidone Iodine (PVPI), is described as being able to act within 30 seconds, with deeper penetration and longer skin retention.

“This latest narrative reaffirms Cipladine’s place as a household essential, trusted across both urban and rural India. We’re delighted to have Neena Gupta bring her authenticity and wide appeal to help take this message forward,” said Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health.

“As someone who believes in tackling life head-on, I love the idea of being associated with a product that does the same. Cipladine is quick, reliable, and versatile, it reminds me of the kind of roles I enjoy doing. Being a part of this campaign was a delightful experience,” said Neena Gupta.

Commenting on the creative thought process, Subramanyeswar S., Group CEO - India and Chief Strategy Officer – APAC, MullenLowe Global said, “Cipladine has long held the leadership position in its category, but true leadership lies not in maintaining the status quo, it lies in continuously raising the bar. We asked ourselves: how can a leader lead even more distinctively? The answer emerged in a powerful insight - speed - a critical need in first aid. That’s when we reimagined Cipladine not just as a product, but as a solution—a FASTAID EXPERT in the world of FIRSTAID solutions.”

Sarvesh Raikar, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas added, “The category of first aid solutions has been quite predictable in its problem-solution communication approach. We needed to break the clutter with a fresh tone of voice. The idea of an ultra-efficient boss and her quests to set things right without wasting time served as a perfect backdrop to launch our refreshed brand idea – to move from ‘FIRST-AID to ‘FAST-AID’ Expert.”

Watch the campaign films: