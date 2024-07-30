Cipla Health educates about ‘Asli ORS’ on World ORS Day

New Delhi: Prolyte ORS, the W.H.O. recommended Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) formulation from Cipla Health (‘CHL’), the wholly owned subsidiary and fast-moving consumer wellness arm of Cipla has announced the launch of its latest campaign for its product Prolyte ORS- ‘W.H.O. recommended formula nahi, toh ORS Asli nahi.’

It aims to encourage consumers to pick their hydration beverage wisely for optimal results, by choosing W.H.O. recommended ORS formulations only.

The campaign launched on World ORS Day (observed annually on July 29), uses various touchpoints to create awareness about how beverages commonly assumed to be hydrating may not serve the purpose of hydration as they lack the requisite electrolyte content.

Starting with social media teasers and Out-Of-Home hoardings in Delhi, the campaign culminates into highlighting that only W.H.O. recommended formula is the #AsliOrs. Prolyte ORS has partnered with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), aiming to educate travelers at Howrah and Sealdah stations about #AsliORS and the importance of optimal hydration and will also distribute Prolyte ORS samples to them.

Consumers will also be encouraged to take a pledge to stay hydrated and opt for #AsliORS in doing so. Additionally, the brand has also onboarded nutritionists and dieticians to showcase the use of Prolyte ORS in providing hydration. To drive public awareness about hydration and the importance of ORS in various regions, educational videos about ORS have been created with HCPs, stakeholders for the brand, in regional languages.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions for pediatricians are also being organised in Telangana. The campaign will also integrate this message via collaborations on radio and TV.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “Hydration is key for overall wellness and choosing the right hydration option is crucial to staying energized. As champion of everyday consumer health, Prolyte ORS is our solve for India's daily hydration needs. It is a W.H.O. recommended ORS formulation, and it comes in ten delightful flavours and has low sugar content. This makes it one of the healthiest beverages in the market which is not just enjoyable and refreshing but is an optimum drink for everyday consumption. Through our World ORS Day campaign, it is our goal to educate consumers to stay hydrated and choose W.H.O. recommended ORS formulations that are proven to be effective in doing so.”