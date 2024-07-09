Cipla Health captures ways in which pain can disrupt joy

Delhi: Cipla Health (‘CHL’), the wholly owned subsidiary and consumer healthcare arm of Cipla, has announced the launch of its new campaign "Aapki Khushi Ko Dard Ki Nazar Na Lage.”

Omnigel’s new campaign film aims to take a refreshingly authentic approach to pain care. The film delves into the unexpected ways everyday aches and pains can disrupt life’s simple joys. The film demonstrates how Omnigel’s quick action can restore smiles and get consumers back to enjoying life’s precious moments, big or small.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “Over the past four years, our journey with Omnigel has been driven by deep collaboration with consumers, uncovering cutting-edge insights that have enabled us to maintain consistent and meaningful communication. This focus on keeping the consumer at the core has been the key lever in propelling the brand from #3 in 2019 to becoming the #1* pain recovery brand today. We understand how everyday aches and pains can disrupt life's precious moments. Recognizing this, we developed a compelling campaign, ‘Aapki Khushi Ko Kabhi Dard Ki Nazar Na Lage,’ which we believe will deeply resonate with consumers. We will continue our commitment to be the trusted pain care partner for Indian consumers.”