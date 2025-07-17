Chupa Chups channels everyday absurdity in ‘Samajh Ke Bahar’ campaign

New Delhi: Chupa Chups has released a new television commercial under the tagline ‘Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai’.

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, highlights the flavour contrast of its Sweet & Sour Belts and how the experience disrupts everyday situations in quirky, unexpected ways.

Set in a familiar setting where friends gather to play carrom, the TVC shows how things spiral into surreal chaos after they bite into the jellies. The film draws from the idea that the sweet-and-sour fusion triggers moments that go beyond logical explanation, capturing the unpredictable energy of the product.

Gunjan Khetan, Director, Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “For Chupa Chups, ‘Forever Fun’ has been our core philosophy. With this campaign, we wanted to take that a step further by transforming a simple tasting moment into an experience of pure, unpredictable fun. The sweet-and-sour fusion in our Belts isn’t just about taste, it’s about sparking joy, laughter, and a whole lot of chaotic fun in every bite. And the theme ‘Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai’ captures this beautifully. It reflects our vision to build Chupa Chups as the go-to brand for a generation that values expression, unpredictability, and fun without filters. This film is a reminder that sometimes, breaking the rules of logic is exactly what makes a moment memorable.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer, West, added, “This film is a celebration of how even the simplest moments can spiral into fun-filled chaos with Chupa Chups. We imagined a world where an innocent carrom match turns into a genre-bending, rule-breaking riot of fun and confusion. We leaned into the taste profile of Chupa Chups Belts, because when there’s a fusion of sweet and sour, fun is guaranteed. And that’s where the magic lies.”

The campaign is rolling out across television, digital platforms, and social media, using surreal storytelling and culturally familiar cues to reflect the brand’s playful tone.

Watch the campaign film: