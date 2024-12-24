Chunky-Panday-turns-rapper-for-KFC

New Delhi: Chunky Panday has turned a rapper for KFC.

In the recently dropped rap video, Chunky Panday recognises that KFC = EPIC TASTE, and invites fans across the country to indulge in the variety of finger-lickin’ good food at KFC. With a wide range of bestselling fan favourites, consumers can TASTE THE EPIC - from the iconic Hot & Crispy Chicken, Hot Wings to the boneless Chicken Popcorn, and Peri-Peri Boneless Chicken Strips, to the variety of Zinger Burgers, Rolls and much more.

As the most EPIC Panday of the clan declared that “KFC is the only EPIC chicken you will eat”, his funky rap video had the internet abuzz.

Ananya Panday commented on his post, “Woooowww,” while Bhavana Panday said, “This is EPICC.” But wait, that’s not all—Chunky’s KFC favourites looked so droolworthy that actor Fardeen Khan couldn’t help but comment, “Loved it. Well done. Made me happy. Made me want KFC, Chunky P.”

Nargis Fakhri, Seema Sajdeh, Sanjay Kapoor, Deannne Panday, Shehnaaz Treasury, Soundarya Sharma, and Mihir Ahuja are amongst other names who couldn’t resist the finger lickin’ good food and Chunky P’s iconic rap.

KFC recently launched its new brand campaign, “TASTE THE EPIC”, which celebrates the EPIC taste of KFC’s iconic range of bestselling menu items.

Watch the most EPIC Panday’s epic rap here -