Children become Reliance General Insurance’s spokesperson in new campaign

New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance has launched its latest campaign, "Health Insurance matlab Reliance General Insurance.”

The campaign aims to highlight features such as customisable health plans, unlimited refill on sum insured, women and girl child discount, and others.

Rakesh Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “At Reliance General Insurance, our commitment has always been to put our customers first approach by offering innovative and customisable health insurance solutions. With our latest campaign, we reinforce our promise to provide comprehensive coverage that truly prioritises the well-being of every individual and family.”

The campaign is conceptualised by ^atom network.

The film draws a comparison between not buying Health Insurance by Reliance General and committing a sin which is equivalent to being punished. The film depicts that even kids are aware of the benefits of having a Health Insurance by Reliance General Insurance.

Reliance General Insurance Brand Team: Tarun Khanna, Rahul Sharma, Srilekha Murala

Creative Team: Yash Kulshresth, Ruchika Guha, Anil Nair, Sourabh Dhabhai

Account Management: Abheek Chatterji, Ashutosh Nadkarni

Production House: Atarkya Creatives Media Labs

Directors: Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty

Producer: Aditya Sharma

Watch the campaign film: