Cheil X’s new campaign for Lovingle propagates care for baby and support for Mom

New Delhi: Cheil X has rolled out a campaign for Lovingle, a diaper brand from the stable of RSPL.

The brand aims to serve those mothers who want the best for their babies but not at an exorbitant price.

In a category that usually talks about the well-being of the baby, Lovingle breaks the convention and builds an emotional connection with the mothers. The campaign has been built around a behavioural insight that the moment a baby is born, the entire attention of the family shifts to the newborn child, at times forgetting the newborn mother. The brand reminds the audience to focus on the well-being of the mother, highlighting the need to take good care of her even after the baby is born. The campaign has been launched on digital with a film and various social media assets under the hashtag #BadhaiHoMaaHuiHai.

Harkawal Singh, Vice-President – Global Marketing, RSPL, said, “Lovingle as a brand stands out for best quality premium products at an honest, value for money price. While our product serves newborn babies, who are the most fragile consumers, but even more fragile is the emotive bond of relationships between family members, as a new member gets added to the family. While the category talks about the newborn baby, we wanted to highlight the other newborn, ie, the Mother. Fantastic work by the team to strategically highlight the newborn mother’s emotions and share a new perspective with the audience at large, especially the family members ”

The film:

The film opens on a nostalgic note with a young mom reminiscing her pregnancy days. We go into the flashback sequence wherein we see how she used to be pampered by the family. As we cut back to the present, we realise the same family has now left her alone as their attention has shifted to the newborn baby. A touching film with scenarios drawn from real life, the brand empathises with a new-born mom taking a closer look at her feelings and gently reminding the viewers not to forget the mom.

Talking about the campaign, Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, said, “The communication around diapers in India is focussed on babies. We wanted to break this stereotype and shift the narrative to moms who often get neglected once the baby is born. The campaign line ‘Badhai Ho Maa Hui Hai’ beautifully celebrates newborn moms, and sets the stage for a movement to sensitise people about the need to shower love on them as well.”

Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X, said, “I think the insight nicely captures the dilemmas of a newborn parent, especially the mother. Someone who was part of you is now detached and the centre of the world for everyone around. While it is very understandable at one level, at another level it takes a while to fully grasp this change. Brand Lovingle understands this vulnerability of a newborn mother and urges the family to support her during this phase of transition”.

