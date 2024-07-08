Cheil X establishes The MG Comet EV as ‘street smart car’

Delhi: Cheil X has launched a new campaign for MG Comet, showcasing it as a street smart car that adapts to the urban mobility needs with modern cities getting smarter day by day.

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG Comet EV is a car bred for the demands of the city and is loaded with features that liberate you from the shackles of narrow lanes and tricky turns. Besides, it has the ‘Big Inside Compact Outside’ advantage as well as the tech to navigate the daily surprises. So, in a world where people have grown accustomed to the inconvenience of city driving, MG Comet EV provides a refreshing new perspective on what a delight driving within the city can be.”



The campaign comprises three films, set within the urban jungle. Each film shows a situation where the city throws an obstacle but Comet is unfazed by each of them and is adept at finding a solve. While the first film highlights the ‘easy to park’ feature, the other two drive home the point that Comet EV is spacious, loaded with tech and easy to maneuver on crowded city streets.

Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, said, “The brief was to create a campaign that portrays Comet EV as the perfect city car. We felt that Comet EV, with its easy manoeuvrability, tech features, spacious inside and compact outside design, reflected the spirit of new-age city folks who are always looking at ways to deal with the curveballs of everyday driving. That’s how we arrived at the new positioning encapsulated in the tagline ‘The Street Smart Car.’ The campaign is led by three films that were shot within the environs of the city, with a narrative that seamlessly integrates the features of the car with slice-of-life moments.”

Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X, said, “The communication around cars is crafted to evoke a sense of awe since it is an aspirational product, but we had to balance it with a dash of light-heartedness since this car is meant to appeal to a younger audience. To achieve this end, we took inspiration from the daily life and picked up vignettes that touch upon the cadence of routines that we are all familiar with.”

