Cheil X captures ‘Value for Money’ proposition of MG Hector

Delhi: Cheil X has launched a communication campaign to showcase the MG Hector’s cost of maintenance and resale value.

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV, has become one of the most sought-after SUVs among Indian car buyers, as it seamlessly combines luxury, efficiency, and a bold, robust design with advanced tech features. We are excited to bring value for money campaign to life with our partner, Cheil X. This campaign aims to highlight the MG Hector’s standout offerings, such as its low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), high resale value, and exceptional quality. Our focus is to showcase how the MG Hector delivers an unparalleled driving experience, meeting the diverse needs of our customers while offering great value.”



The face of the campaign is a couple of films that use humor. The first film captures a banter between two neighbors. The second film is a conversation between 2 friends. The films are part of a communication mix that also includes print, digital and social media campaigns.



Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, said, “While MG Hector is loved by its owners and admired by all, not many know that Hector has an unbelievably low maintenance cost and the highest resale value in its segment. We wanted these messages to be a pleasant revelation for our target audience, a delightful discovery. Our films convey the Hector value for money story in a light-hearted, yet relatable manner. The films depict a slice-of-life banter between a Hector owner and a friend. A tinge of humour and brilliant acting make the situations come alive.”



Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X, added, “We have dialled up the humour to home in the point that we (Indians) are value seekers and this insight has turbocharged the narrative of these films. The campaign puts it into words what we already know that we can’t pass up a product that is value for money.”