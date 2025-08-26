Cheil India highlights AI in new Samsung Galaxy F36 5G campaign

New Delhi: Cheil India has launched a new campaign for the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G under the tagline ‘India! Go Hi-FAI’, highlighting the smartphone’s AI capabilities.

The campaign showcases features such as a 50MP OIS Triple Camera, Night Portraits with AI Depth Map, 4K video recording, and AI-driven tools including Circle to Search with Google and AI Select. The campaign focuses on how these features enhance everyday photography and content creation.

The campaign was developed by Cheil India, with Mandeep Sharma serving as Chief Operating Officer and Vikash Chemjong as Chief Creative Officer. Shruti Negi led as HOD MX Innovative Business, while Kaushik Dutta was Senior Executive Creative Director.

The film is targeted at Gen Z audiences in India, reflecting their interest in personalisation and technological upgrades in daily life. The soundtrack embeds ‘AI’ into names and phrases, including examples such as “Ricky from Bhilai”, “Sheila and Tina Pillai”, “Ms. Albeli eating Thai”, and “Baraati from Begusarai”, creating a customised feel for viewers.

Kaushik Dutta, Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India, said, "The idea for the film was simple: AI shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be in every pocket. With Galaxy F36 5G, whether you’re shooting portraits, searching in seconds, or making instant GIFs, AI becomes effortless, playful, and personal. That’s the fun of Hi-FAI, and that’s what the film celebrates."

The campaign highlights the integration of AI into mid-segment devices, aiming to make tasks like photography, content discovery, and editing easier and more intuitive for users.

The account management team included Drishti Ganguly, Niharika Singh, and Punya Madan. The creative team comprised Shekhar Kumar, Arun Kumar Gupta, Mayank Sihmar, Utkarsh Tyagi, Priyanka Tarafder, and Sukrit Koul, supported by the strategy team of Kunal Ghosh and Shruti Chauhan. The agency producer was Revati Ahuja, and the campaign film was directed by Kartik Ramnathkar.



Watch the campaign films: