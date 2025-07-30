Chef Sanjeev Kapoor teams up with McDonald’s to spotlight ‘Protein Plus slice’

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (West and South) has released a new brand film featuring its continued collaboration with chef Sanjeev Kapoor, showcasing its recently launched ‘Protein Plus Slice’. The film builds on the association that began last year with the introduction of Multi-Millet Buns.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film is set inside a McDonald’s outlet and features a fictional interaction between Kapoor and two brothers. Playing himself behind the counter, Kapoor introduces the elder sibling, a fitness enthusiast, and his younger brother to the Protein Plus slice.

They compete over how many slices to add to their burgers. The scene is used to highlight that customers can personalise their protein intake without altering the overall McDonald’s burger experience.

The slice, which is plant-based and entirely vegetarian, has been co-developed with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). Each Protein Plus slice offers 5 grams of protein, and customers can choose to add multiple slices based on preference.

Akshay Jatia, Chief Executive Officer, Westlife Foodworld, said, “At McDonald’s India, we have always believed in giving our customers more choice, and this time, we are giving them the power to personalise their protein intake. The Protein Plus Range allows them to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s burgers without compromising on their protein needs or the taste. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our ‘Real Food, Real Good’ philosophy, bringing together flavour, nutrition, and food science.”

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Kapoor said, “It feels great to continue my association with a brand like McDonald’s that constantly innovates its menu, suiting the tastes and preferences of varied customers. Their entry into the protein enhancement initiative is commendable, and I like the fact that their Protein Plus range perfectly balances taste with nutrition. I believe this range is a true innovation in personalised nutrition.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Director, DDB India, added, “McDonald’s is for everyone. It’s a belief that the brand is built on. And it’s this belief that we’ve extended to extra-protein seekers with the new Protein Plus Slices. So, whether you’re just making up for your nutritional needs or following a workout regimen, McDonald’s is for you as well.”

This marks McDonald’s second collaboration with CSIR-CFTRI, following the development of its Multi-Millet Bun. Chef Kapoor was also the face of that earlier campaign.

The new product is currently available across McDonald’s outlets in West and South India, and can be ordered in-store, through drive-thru, or via food delivery apps.

Watch the campaign films: