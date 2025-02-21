"Chal Meri Luna" returns with E-Luna

New Delhi: The iconic "Chal Meri Luna" campaign is back but with an electric twist!

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions is reviving the classic tagline to launch its new electric two-wheeler, the E-Luna.

Led by advertising legend Piyush Pandey of the Ogilvy Group, the campaign features three TV commercials that blend humour and nostalgia.

The ads showcase the E-Luna as a modern, eco-friendly solution for India's bustling streets, while paying homage to the beloved Luna moped that captured hearts in the 1970s.

"This campaign is a celebration of the Luna legacy while positioning the E-Luna as the future of mass mobility," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green. "With this TVC, we aim to evoke nostalgia while inspiring a new generation to embrace electric mobility.”

The campaign emphasises the E-Luna's practicality and performance, highlighting its long-range capability, load-carrying capacity, and adaptability to both urban and rural environments.

Piyush Pandey describes the campaign as a tribute to the Luna’s evolution, saying, “Reviving the Luna brand with a modern twist was both a challenge and a privilege. The new campaign blends nostalgia with new-age mobility, creating memorable TVCs that honour Luna’s legacy.”

Since its launch in 2024, the E-Luna has already sold over 25,000 units. Kinetic Green plans to build on this momentum with an aggressive marketing strategy and its extensive network of over 500 dealers across India.

The ad: