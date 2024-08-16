Center fresh ‘knocks’ literal sense into ‘moving on’

New Delhi: Center fresh, the flagship gum and mints brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, announced the launch of its new Aage Badh campaign, featuring Varun Dhawan as its brand ambassador.

The storyline captures the essence of moving forward with a positive spirit.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “With presence in close to 3 million outlets today, the Center fresh brand has retained its appeal to consumers over the years by being relevant and consistently refreshing its communication. We are thrilled to be partnering with Varun Dhawan for our current campaign. He delivers a sparkling performance in the TVC nicely conceived by Ogilvy and is born out of strong insight.”

“Center fresh has always prioritised connecting with the younger generation, and our latest TVC with Varun Dhawan exemplifies our commitment to providing a fresh perspective and moving forward in life," said Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director at Perfetti Van Melle India. "Varun's ability to connect with diverse audiences, particularly the youth, infuses Center fresh with a new energy that will resonate strongly with our fans."

"I'm proud to be a part of the Center fresh family and their new campaign, Aage Badh," said Dhawan. "As someone who's always on-the-go, I know how moving on from small, daily setbacks with a fresh perspective can really turn my day around - whether I'm on set, at a shoot, or just living life to the fullest. It always helps to just pop a center fresh and ‘Aage Badh’! This, for sure, is going to be my mantra going forward.”

Commenting on the same, Anurag Agnihotri, Creative Director from Ogilvy India said, "Our message here is simple - Life's challenges are just opportunities in disguise. Take a moment to pause, refresh, and reboot - then tackle them head-on with a clear mind and a positive attitude. Embrace the chance to grow, learn, and move forward. Simply Aage Badh Ja.”