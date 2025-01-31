Catch Spices’ new ad films star Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav

New Delhi: Catch Spices, one of the core brands of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), launched two new television commercials featuring Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav.

The new campaign aims to further strengthen the brand's positioning of "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota" (Food is more than just food) through engaging and humorous narratives.

The creatives were conceptualised by Dentsu International and Directed by Hemant Bhandari of Chrome Pictures Limited.

The new TVCs focus on Catch Turmeric and Catch Garam Masala. The films showcase the role Catch spices plays in enhancing the culinary experience while bringing families and people together.

In the Catch Turmeric (Haldi) TVC, a hilarious mix-up leads to an unexpected and heartwarming lunch with neighbours, highlighting how food can foster connections. The film ends with Akshay Kumar looking into the camera to say, "Catch Haldi hi laata hai khaane mein asli rang! Kyunki Khaana sirf khaana nahi hota ek dusre ko janne ka bahana bhi hota hai.”

The Catch Garam Masala TVC follows a head chef's journey as he highlights the transformative power of Catch Garam Masala, emphasising how it adds true flavour to life while playing on the word Thanda (literal meaning vs a reference to bland for thanda). The film ends on a high with the chefs sharing a laugh, emphasising the message: "Catch Garam Masala. Kyunki Khaana sirf khaana nahin hota... Zindagi mein Swaad laana bhi hota hai."

"We are thrilled to unveil the new Catch TVCs featuring Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav," said Mr Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, Spices Division, DS Group. "These campaigns aim to resonate with our consumers by showcasing the unique role of Catch spices in elevating everyday meals and creating memorable moments. We believe the humour and relatability of these stories will effectively communicate the brand's message and drive consumer engagement. Catch Salt and Spices from DS Group, has renewed the engagement with Akshay Kumar with these campaigns and we look forward to a long and fruitful association."

“I'm happy to renew my association with Catch Salts & Spices, a DS Group brand which is synonymous with Indian kitchens. The philosophy of 'Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota' deeply resonates with me. Food, for us Indians, is an expression of love and celebration and the Catch brand understands it very well. I'm excited to be a part of this fun campaign that celebrates this unique connection and should resonate with the viewers,” said Akshay Kumar.

Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative, shared insights on their latest campaign, Kyun ki Khana sirf khana nahi hota. "Food is more than sustenance, it’s an emotion that connects people and creates lasting memories. Our films highlight how food becomes a source of joy, warmth, and togetherness." He added, "With Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, we’ve brought this idea to life with humour and heart. Their chemistry showcases how Catch Spices elevate everyday meals into moments of celebration, transforming flavours into emotions and connections."

The new Catch TVCs will air across major television channels and digital platforms, (including YouTube and OTT platforms). The brand has also secured sponsorship and in-show brand integration on popular shows like "Laughter Chef" on Colors and Jio Cinema and "MasterChef" on Sony TV to further amplify its reach and association with food.

The ads: