Castrol India launches #GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Castrol India has launched a new campaign featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan.

In the campaign ‘#GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection,’ Khan steps into the shoes of a cop chasing down criminals through Rajasthan’s heat. While their bike overheats and stalls mid-chase, Khan’s bike, powered by Castrol Activ, keeps going.

“The heat can be relentless, whether you’re chasing criminals on screen or navigating real-life traffic,” said Khan. “Castrol Activ’s 3X protection ensures that engines stay cool and bike keeps moving. It’s been great to collaborate with Castrol on this campaign, bringing this excellent product to life in a way that connects with every rider in India.”

“Overheating is a key biker pain point which is especially relevant for India where summers are harsh and long commutes can put excess stress on the engine,” said Rohit Talwar, Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Castrol India. “This campaign not only reinforces Castrol Activ’s promise of 3X protection but also deepens our connection with bikers across the country by singularly addressing one of their biggest pain points.”

The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, is now live across digital, print, and outdoor platforms in 10 languages. The TVC will debut during the broadcast of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

“We wanted to create a campaign that felt as thrilling as an action film, while staying true to the product’s core benefit—superior engine protection,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India. “Khan brings a magnetic presence to the screen, making this ad not just informative, but also incredibly entertaining.”

Castrol India has also lined up social media activations and influencer collaborations to amplify reach.

Watch the TVC:

https://youtu.be/YW8A4dyfO8Y?feature=shared