Casio marks 60 years with new calculator campaign in India

New Delhi: Casio is marking 60 years since the launch of its first electronic desktop calculator with a campaign centred around trust and everyday relevance. In India, where Casio calculators have long been used in academic, home and business settings, the brand has rolled out a campaign titled “The Calculator India Trusts”.The film, produced by Backlot Films and directed by Vishal Gupta.

The campaign includes a short film that highlights the emotional connection people have with calculators over the decades, portraying them not just as tools, but as quiet companions during exams, business decisions and day-to-day problem-solving. The story focuses on how trust in the product is passed through generations.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, “This milestone is not just a look back at our legacy, but a renewed promise to deliver dependable and innovative calculators aimed at taking the country forward with its applications across varied fields.”

The campaign is being distributed across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, and supported with point-of-sale branding and communication in retail stores. A special focus is on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where trust and brand familiarity often influence buying choices.

Watch the campaign film: