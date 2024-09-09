CashKaro urges consumers to "Aadat Badlo" during festive shopping

Delhi: CashKaro has launched a new ad campaign, “Aadat Badlo” aimed at encouraging consumers to adopt a more rewarding approach to online shopping.

The campaign seeks to address a shift in consumer behavior by urging users to incorporate CashKaro into their shopping routine.

CashKaro has launched three ad films as part of this campaign. Each ad uses different examples to illustrate the point: while shopping directly on popular online sites might offer some discounts, shopping via CashKaro to shop on those same sites will help you get the same products for even less.

The ads aim to showcase how shopping via CashKaro on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa can result in substantial savings, even beyond the discounts offered by these online retailers. The slogan, “Pehle CashKaro, Phir ShopKaro,” encapsulates this new shopping habit that the campaign aims to promote.

Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro, said, "We've always been passionate about empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions. Our 'Aadat Badlo' campaign is a testament to this commitment. We encourage everyone to break free from traditional shopping habits and discover incredible savings via CashKaro. It’s very simple, go via CashKaro to your favorite brand, shop & pay on their site, just how we normally do & we give you cashback on your total order value. We have paid out ₹1000 crores in cashback & the potential for savings is limitless."

Ishan Agarwal, Director- Brand and Creatives at CashKaro, said, "Discount plus cashback is the perfect recipe to maximize savings on online shopping, especially during the festive season. Though online shopping in India has skyrocketed in recent years, many shoppers are still missing out on huge savings. Our 'Aadat Badlo' campaign encourages shoppers to adopt a smarter approach. CashKaro is like your secret weapon for maximizing savings on everything from beauty and fashion to electronics. It's not just about discounts only; it's about smarter shopping habits that benefit everyone."

https://youtu.be/QTCsFJczlZk?si=PjJrMAigqbZccEdS

https://youtu.be/s_Xy4zrlD-U?si=TArumiIpQVu0SZuz

https://youtu.be/seIZO4-VOGY?si=2DNDIsdeThp8AyHG