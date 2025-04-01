CashKaro goes Ghibli with new campaign

New Delhi: The cashback platform CashKaro has unveiled a Ghibli-style advertisement, depicting the inefficacy of coin-based cashback.

The animated campaign takes a dig at coin apps, emphasising that "Coins Are All Bakwas, Real Cashback is CashKaro Ke Paas."

Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro, said, “People are tired of earning cashback coins that feel more like a gimmick than real savings. Today’s consumers see through marketing fluff and focus on the real value, not just flashy cashback coins that are hard to use. At CashKaro, we give users real cashback — real money that can be transferred to the bank accounts and actually spent, rather than being stuck with coins and points that have restrictions. Over the years, we have returned more than Rs 1,000 crore in real cashback to our users, proving that savings should be tangible and beneficial. This campaign is a fun yet powerful way to reinforce that CashKaro is the real cashback king.”

Ishan Agarwal, Director – Brand and Creative at CashKaro and EarnKaro, added, "We are always looking out for creative ways to connect with our audience, and this campaign is a perfect example of how storytelling can make an impact. The idea behind this campaign was to blend art with advertising. The Ghibli-style animation is not just visually stunning but also helps us deliver our message in a fun, engaging, and memorable way. In a market flooded with apps that offer coins with limited usability, we wanted to highlight how CashKaro stands apart by providing real cashback that users can spend. This campaign cuts through the noise, grabs attention, and helps in connecting with the audience with more lighthearted and visually striking content.”

The brand enables users to gain cashback while shopping across platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and more.

Watch the campaign video: