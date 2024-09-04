Casagrand captures journey of Sourav Ganguly

Delhi: Casagrand unveiled its latest brand campaign featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly, as their new brand ambassador. Titled 'Transforming Lives', the campaign aims to inspire home-buyers across India by paralleling Ganguly’s journey with Casagrand’s mission in the residential real estate space.

The campaign is brought to life through a television commercial (TVC) produced by Hi-Flicks Media, with Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, narrating his own journey of challenging the status quo and emerging as a game-changer in the world of cricket.

Opening with visuals of Ganguly reflecting on his journey to become a captain, the commercial aims to showcase how leadership, vision, and a pursuit of excellence can change the game, whether in sports or in real estate.