CarryMinati worried viewers might become ‘chatore’ in KFC Saucy Popcorn campaign

New Delhi: KFC India has teamed up with YouTuber CarryMinati to co-create a new menu offering.

The launch shows KFC India and CarryMinati (aka Ajey Nagar) join forces to cook up the Saucy Popcorn.

KFC X CarryMinati Saucy Popcorn are bite-sized chicken popcorn accompanied by Nashville Sauce.

Saucy Popcorn is available in a limited-edition packaging which features the YouTuber on it, along with a spork.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “Today’s consumers want bold, scroll-stopping experiences – whether on their feed or on their plate. And that’s exactly what KFC is delivering with our first-ever co-created product. When KFC’s crispy, finger-lickin’ good taste meets the main character energy of India’s biggest GenZ YouTuber, you get a menu offering that’s built to break the Internet. And the corresponding #BuyOrCry campaign launched today does just that. Targeted at GenZ, the campaign acknowledges that these audiences don’t want long-winded storytelling from brands. They want the real deal straight up. And that’s exactly what the #BuyOrCry campaign does. It calls it like it is: this drop is Epic. So, if you miss it, run the risk of a series of every day fails. The choice is simple — Buy. Or Cry.”

CarryMinati said, “As with all KFC lovers, I also like KFC. Furthering this likeness, along with KFC, I’m giving my take on one of the most iconic menu items, the chicken popcorn. Such a collab is amazing and of course, when I had to co-create the product, I made it saucy - just like my content. I've had a lot of fun with the team at KFC experimenting and finding the right mix to create this limited-edition product. And moreover, they have printed my photo also on the packaging. After months of effort of co-creation – I just want everyone to try, relish and praise it otherwise you might have to deal with an unskippable ad for 15 minutes!”

The company has also launched a digital film showing the YouTuber, dressed in a Chicken Popcorn costume. He’s being directed to pose in different styles and try out different dialogues and expressions to sell the Saucy Popcorn.

CarryMinati soon takes charge to introduce his latest “kartut”. The YouTuber shows his creation saying, “ab toh KFC ne photo bhi chaap di”.

He drops in a series of threats for viewers to buy the product varna…“Tumhaari crush tumhe zindagi main saucy message nahi bhejegi”, “Podcast channel banaoge but koi guest nahi aaega”, “AI ko apna trauma bataoge aur wog tumhe aur trauma dekar bhaga dega” and “Har signal par KFC ka lal colour dikhega”.

Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, added, "#BuyorCry – Yes, in the new campaign for KFC’s new offering ‘Saucy Popcorn’ we are actually threatening our consumers with really funny consequences if they don’t buy this amazing new addition to KFC’s already stellar menu. Brought to life by the hilarious CarryMinati, this campaign is nothing if not super disruptive. It upends classic marketing rulebooks through a massive 360 campaign. So, buy the Saucy Popcorn or else…."

Watch the film: