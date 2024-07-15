CaratLane urges women to #WearYourWins

New Delhi: CaratLane has launched a cultural movement with its campaign #WearYourWins.

The latest campaign from CaratLane aims to empower women by encouraging them to reward every win – big or small, professional or personal.

Through this campaign, CaratLane seeks to raise awareness and encourage women to own and reward themselves for their Wins.

The campaign features Content Creator and Designer Nancy Tyagi who made headlines by walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing an elaborate, self-stitched gown and CaratLane jewellery. The brand also launched its first collection Peak.

Talking about the launch, Jennifer Pandya, VP of Marketing, CaratLane, said, “Enabling our customers to express themselves is our brand’s purpose. While most women are quick to appreciate their loved ones and their achievements, they are hesitant to acknowledge their own wins, whether personal or professional. According to a study* we did with Quantum only 3 out of 10 women celebrate their wins. As a brand that champions expressions, we wanted to urge women to stop undermining their wins. Rather we want them to acknowledge and reward themselves for these wins. We see this as a cultural movement rather than a campaign.”

Conceptualised and conceived by BBH India, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer of BBH India, stated, “Research has confirmed some disheartening facts. Women discount their own effort; they don’t acknowledge their own achievements, and they don’t celebrate their own wins enough. CaratLane is a trailblazing brand in the way it conducts its business and in what it enables through its many innovations. It is only fitting that it is the first jewellery brand to inspire women to celebrate their victories through Wear Your Wins. The initiative comprises a film, social interventions, and many more executions to inspire women to adorn their wins with jewellery – like dazzling tattoos as reminders of wins that are important to them.”