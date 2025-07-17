CaratLane features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya in Teej campaign

New Delhi: CaratLane has released its latest festive campaign around Teej, featuring television actors and real-life couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya.

Teej, celebrated in several northern states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, holds cultural relevance for married couples. CaratLane’s campaign reflects this context, depicting a moment rooted in domestic simplicity rather than grand celebration. The story unfolds around everyday interactions, with jewellery presented not as a showpiece but as part of an ongoing emotional connection.

The film explores the emotional aspects of Teej by depicting a modern interpretation of married life, centred around everyday interactions. Rather than focusing on traditional grandeur, it presents a quieter, more personal view of relationships, where gestures of care are expressed in subtle, routine moments. Jewellery is shown as part of these interactions, reflecting how some couples choose to mark the occasion.

“Our festive campaigns at CaratLane are always rooted in emotion, cultural insight, and evolving consumer behaviour,” said Shaifali Gautam, Chief Marketing Officer at CaratLane. “Teej is a cherished occasion for our North Indian customers, a festival that beautifully blends devotion, nostalgia, and togetherness. With Divyanka and Vivek leading this narrative, we aim to create a moment that feels both intimate and relatable. This campaign also strengthens our footprint across North India, especially Uttar Pradesh, where we're seeing incredible brand affinity among younger couples and gifting audiences.”

Watch the campaign film: