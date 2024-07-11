Canva uses hyperlocal integrated marketing with ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ film

Delhi: Canva unveiled its inaugural brand marketing campaign ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ in India.

This new campaign comes as the company doubles down on hyperlocal integrated marketing initiatives to reach and educate diverse segments of Indian users.

Canva’s latest brand campaign, ‘Dil Se, Design Tak,’ aims to highlight the power of using Canva to transform ideas into reality; encouraging individuals from small to large enterprises in India to unleash their creativity at work.

With the launch of this brand marketing campaign, Canva aims to deepen its connection with Indian users, and enhance top-of-mind awareness of its unique offerings.

“In today's world of work, effective visual communication is crucial. At Canva, we’ve seen first-hand how visual communication empowers teams to express ideas clearly, increase collaboration, and supercharge innovation,” said Chandrika Deb, Growth and Marketing Lead for Canva India. “To demonstrate our commitment and build a truly local brand in India, we launched this campaign to highlight how Canva is leading the charge when it comes to visual communication at work. ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ reminds us all that there’s a designer in each and every one of us, and our creativity can flourish at work and in everyday life, with Canva.”

In collaboration with OML Entertainment, the campaign features brand films, integrating product messaging.